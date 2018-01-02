Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 02 2018
GEO NEWS

China defends Pakistan after Trump outburst

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

BEIJING: China on Tuesday defended Pakistan after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to Pakistan after accusing the country of giving nothing in return except for "lies and deceit".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang remarked that Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifices for the fight against terrorism and has made an outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter-terrorism, according to PTI.

China is glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation, including counter-terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability, he said. 

“China and Pakistan are all-weather partners. We stand ready to promote and deepen our all-around cooperation so as to bring benefits to the two sides.”

When question how Trump’s outburst would affect China’s efforts to bring peace to Pakistan, Geng remarked, “We believe as neighbours China, Pakistan and Afghanistan are closely linked not only geographically but also in terms of common interests. It is natural for us to enhance communication and exchanges.”

Trump lambasts Pakistan, threatens to cut US aid

On Monday, US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to Pakistan after accusing the country of giving nothing in return except for "lies and deceit".

In a tweet, the US president claimed that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

In his tweet, Trump accused Pakistan of thinking US leaders to be fooled. “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” 

