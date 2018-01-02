Groundbreaking ceremony of Air University Aerospace and Aviation campus held at Kamra

RAWALPINDI: The groundbreaking ceremony of the Air University Aerospace and Aviation campus was held on Tuesday at the Aviation City in Kamra, said a statement from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi carried out the earth breaking and later unveiled the plaque of Air University Campus. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was also present on the occasion.



Chairman Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, during the ceremony, highlighted the various features of the newly established Aviation City, which is aimed to become an aviation hub in the region.



"The realisation of Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus is, in fact, part of the strategic vision of Pakistan Air Force to develop Industry-Academia linkage in the form of Aviation City. It is heartening to share that this strategic initiative also holds significant potential to attract a large number of international scholars and trainees who, besides providing intellectual exchange, would enhance Pakistan’s image with obvious economic and diplomatic gains," said the chief of air staff.

"The campus would also play a significant role in addressing the emergent new geopolitical realities in the region. I am confident that with the government’s patronage, PAF will be able to achieve a wide range of strategic gains linked to aviation technology," added Aman.

Aman, addressing the attendees, said focused research and development of the aviation industry in the recent past have yielded positive results for which the country is proud, added the PAF statement.

“The current challenges facing the country demand greater focus on indigenous efforts. This requires skilled manpower which entails investment in education. As such, developed nations invest heavily in education and their leadership focuses on human resource for re-shaping the destiny of the countries," said the premier.



The recently inaugurated Aviation City is a landmark initiative by the PAF, which would house various hi-tech and state of the art academic, research and development institutes for achieving self-reliance in the field of aviation.

The Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus forms the nucleus of the Aviation city and is modelled after the internationally acclaimed aviation universities in the world.



