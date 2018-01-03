Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Sarfraz Bugti de-notified from ministry, provincial cabinet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

QUETTA: A notification from the office of the Governor Balochistan on Wednesday de-notified Sarfraz Bugti as the provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA on the advice of the chief minister. 

Bugti had earlier tweeted rejecting media reports that he had been dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.

Bugti did not reveal any reasons behind his resignation, he did state that his conscience did not allow him to carry on with a dispensation which had 'completely failed the people of Balochistan'. 

Shortly after, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki also resigned and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measures against Zehri.

Earlier on Tuesday, provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the province.

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

NAB orders new probe into corruption allegations against Captain (r) Safdar

NAB orders new probe into corruption allegations against Captain (r) Safdar

Updated 47 minutes ago
Sharifs will not cooperate with NAB on Avenfield reference: sources

Sharifs will not cooperate with NAB on Avenfield reference: sources

Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court will focus on health, education in 2018: CJP

Supreme Court will focus on health, education in 2018: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
Praise Pakistan, not taunt: Ahsan Iqbal tells US

Praise Pakistan, not taunt: Ahsan Iqbal tells US

 Updated 2 hours ago
FIA arrests man impersonating as Rabbani's personal secretary on social media

FIA arrests man impersonating as Rabbani's personal secretary on social media

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump’s tweet ‘non-serious’, policy needed to end reliance on US aid: Nawaz Sharif

Trump’s tweet ‘non-serious’, policy needed to end reliance on US aid: Nawaz Sharif

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM