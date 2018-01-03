Sarfraz Bugti de-notified from ministry, provincial cabinet

QUETTA: A notification from the office of the Governor Balochistan on Wednesday de-notified Sarfraz Bugti as the provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA on the advice of the chief minister.

Bugti had earlier tweeted rejecting media reports that he had been dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.

Bugti did not reveal any reasons behind his resignation, he did state that his conscience did not allow him to carry on with a dispensation which had 'completely failed the people of Balochistan'.

Shortly after, Balochistan Minister of Fisheries Mir Chakar Dhomki also resigned and sent his resignation to Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri.

The development in the political landscape came after 14 provincial lawmakers decided to take measures against Zehri.

Earlier on Tuesday, provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against the chief minister of the province.