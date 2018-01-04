Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 04 2018
REUTERS

Republican leaders say do not hold defence hostage to immigration

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

US Navy FA-18 Hornets park on the flight deck of the USS George Washington during the Annual Exercise 2013, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kyodo/Files

WASHINGTON: The White House and US Republican congressional leaders, speaking after talks with Democrats, said on Wednesday lawmakers should not hold funding for defence “hostage” to immigration policy.

Speaking after negotiations with Democratic congressional leaders on funding the government, the Republicans said reaching a spending deal was important.

“It also remains important that members of Congress do not hold funding for our troops hostage for immigration policy,” it said, suggesting that Democrats had sought to link the two.

The statement was issued jointly by the White House and the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, both Republicans.

