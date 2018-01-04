Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
AFP

Qatari-owned jewels stolen in audacious Venice heist

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Jewels on display during a press preview of an exhibition titled ‘Treasures from India, Jewels from the Al Thani Collection’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York Oct. 27, 2014. The collection has been shown in the US, England, France, Italy and Japan. On Jan. 3, thieves stole some of the Al Thani collection jewels from an exhibition at a Venetian palace/AFP

ROME: Thieves made off with several items of Indian maharajahs´ treasures owned by a member of the Qatari royal family after an audacious heist Wednesday at the Doge´s palace in Venice, police said.

Italian authorities investigating the theft put at around a million euros ($1.2 million) the overall value of the collection of Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajahs on display.

Two thieves got away with earrings and a brooch on the final day of a four-month exhibition covering some 270 items showcasing five centuries of Indian craftsmanship.

Investigators said the pair had managed to take the items from a reinforced display case after deactivating the alarm system before melting into the crowd and making good their escape.

The alarm was raised only several hours later at the palace, known as the Palazzo Ducale in Italy, in central Venice at one end of Saint Mark´s Square.

"We are clearly dealing here with two skilled professionals who managed to pull off their feat despite all the display rooms being fitted with technologically highly sophisticated (alarm) systems," chief police commissioner Vito Gagliardi said.

The collection was assembled by Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani and now belongs to Qatar´s ruling family.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

 Updated 5 hours ago
US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Democratic senators question Trump's N. Korea tweets

Democratic senators question Trump's N. Korea tweets

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM