MNA’s nephew, two others killed in Lahore wedding firing

LAHORE: Three people were killed in an armed clash between rival groups at the wedding ceremony of the nephew of MNA Afzal Khokhar in Lahore’s Johar Town late Wednesday night.



Police said that seven others were also injured in the incident.

According to the police, two rival groups, Ashraf Bhatti group and Malik Aslam groups, were attending Fawad’s marriage ceremony. However, when the members of two groups confronted each other it led to a brawl between them.

The situation escalated quickly and members of the two groups started firing at one another. As a result of the firing chaos ensued, Khokhar’s nephew, Imran, and his guard were killed on the spot, the police said.



The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the injured, Shehbaz, succumbed to his wounds later on.

MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar’s elder brother and Imran’s father Malik Shafi Khokhar along with PML-N MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar were also present at the event.

Following the incident, a heavy contingent of police reached the site and took many suspects into custody. IG Punjab Arif Nawaz took notice of the incident and directed CCPO to submit a report on it.

