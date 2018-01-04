Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
AFP

Storm Eleanor brings chaos to Europe

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Storm Eleanor partially destroyed Portreath harbour wall. Photo: STEVE PARSONS 

PARIS: Winter storm Eleanor swept across Europe on Wednesday, bringing death, damage and disruption, snarling transport networks and cutting power to tens of thousands of people.

Two people died on Spain's northern Basque coast, the couple swept away by a huge wave, officials said, and another person had to be rescued after attempting to save them.

In France, a 21-year-old skier was killed by a falling tree at Morillon in the Alps where dangerous conditions forced the closure of several resorts.

More than a dozen others were injured by the storm across France, four seriously, civil defence spokesman Michael Bernier told AFP as the country was lashed by what meteorologists termed the strongest winds in eight years.

On the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, where gusts of up to 140 kilometres per hour (85 miles per hour) were recorded, winds fanned the flames of forest and scrub fires started by downed power lines, leaving three people injured.

At Lenk in central Switzerland, eight people were hurt when a violent gust of wind overturned a railway carriage while one person was injured by a falling tree in the southern Dutch village of Heesch.

Heavy winds forced authorities to close the airports in Strasbourg and Basel-Mulhouse on France´s border with Germany and Switzerland before they were reopened shortly after midday.

At Paris´s Charles de Gaulle airport, most departures were delayed Wednesday morning and a handful of flights had to be rerouted before the winds eased.

The weather wreaked havoc with train services and motorway access in several French regions, the result of fallen trees, electrical lines and other debris.

About 225,000 homes across France were without electricity, while "particularly intense" flooding was expected on the Atlantic coasts.

The Eiffel Tower had to turn away tourists in the morning because of the gusts before reopening later.

Hail, thunder and lightning 

Eleanor barrelled into continental Europe after whipping across England and Ireland, with the Thames Barrier, one of the largest movable flood barriers in the world, closed as a precautionary measure to protect London from swelling tides.

"We have seen some heavy showers push through across the south of the UK along with hail, loud thunder and lightning," said meteorologist Becky Mitchell.

Gusts of 160 kph were recorded at Great Dun Fell in Westmorland, northwest England, while overturned vehicles and trees caused closures of major motorways.

In Ireland, power supply company ESB said electricity had been restored to 123,000 customers, while 27,000 remained without power.

Streets around the docks in Galway on the west coast were flooded after high tides breached the sea defences, prompting the deployment of about two dozen troops to support flood defence efforts.

Belgium and parts of Spain were also put on "orange" alert, the third of four warning levels, with officials urging people to exercise caution when venturing out.

In the Netherlands, more than 250 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, a key European hub, as weather alerts were issued for several regions.

Dutch authorities for the first time closed all of the five storm surge barriers on the country´s North Sea coast, the transport ministry said.

Flights were also disrupted at Frankfurt´s airport in Germany, where the storm has been baptised Burglind, and at Zurich airport, as Swiss officials urged hikers to avoid forest walks.

RTS television reported that about 14,000 homes were without power in several Swiss cantons.

Most ski resorts in the Swiss and northern French Alps, where gusts reached 250 kph at Les Arcs resort.

"You´re better off staying in front of the fire today," said David Ponson, a ski official in Savoie.

Eleanor is the fourth major storm to hit Europe since December.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Updated 21 minutes ago
Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

 Updated 5 hours ago
US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM