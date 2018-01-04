Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 04 2018
McMaster alleges Pakistan is using terrorists as part of foreign policy

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

US National Security Advisor McMaster during interview with VOA - Courtesy: VOA

WASHINGTON: While stating that US President Donald Trump is “frustrated” but also values a “partnership with Pakistan”, United States National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster has alleged Islamabad only goes after terrorists “selectively” while it “sustains and supports others who act as an arm of its foreign policy.”

In an interview with Voice of America, McMaster said the US president’s tweet was not a “blame game” rather termed it America’s “effort to communicate clearly to Pakistan that our relationship can no longer bear the weight of contradictions, and that we have to really begin now to work together to stabilize Afghanistan.”

He added that doing so would be a “huge benefit to Pakistan”.

McMaster claimed that Pakistan is “operating against the interested of its own people” by “providing safe havens and support bases for Taliban and Haqqani network leadership” who “perpetuate hell in portions of Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

