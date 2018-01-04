Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 04 2018
By
AFP

Indian pilots grounded after 'mid-air row'

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

Photo: File 

An Indian airline said Thursday it had grounded two pilots over allegations they had a fight and both briefly stormed out of the cockpit during a New Year's Day flight from London to Mumbai.

Jet Airways is investigating claims that a male pilot slapped his female colleague during a heated argument while the plane was in the air with 324 passengers on board.

Reports in several Indian newspapers, quoting unnamed sources, said the mid-air altercation led the female pilot to leave the cockpit in tears and she had to be persuaded to go back in by cabin crew.

At one point the male pilot also left the cockpit, leaving the controls briefly unattended, the Times of India claimed.

"A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew... However, the same was quickly resolved amicably and the flight... continued its journey to Mumbai, landing safely," Jet said in a statement.

"The airline has reported the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the concerned crew have been de-rostered pending an internal investigation that has since been initiated," it added.

The flight departed London around 1000 GMT on Monday and arrived in India's financial capital on schedule around nine hours later at midnight local time.

"At Jet Airways, safety of guests, crew and assets is of paramount importance and the airline has zero tolerance for any action of its employees that compromises safety," the airline said in its statement.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Updated 20 minutes ago
Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

 Updated 5 hours ago
US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM