Thursday Jan 04 2018
GEO NEWS

At least 10 dead in Kabul blast: Afghan media

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 04, 2018

KABUL: An explosion in Kabul on Thursday claimed at least ten lives, according to statements of eyewitnesses.  

Initial reports indicate that the explosion occurred in Banaee area in Kabul’s PD9 at around 8:30 PM (Kabul time) on Thursday evening.

According to a statement from Emergency Hospital in Kabul, almost 20 wounded were brought to the facility following the explosion, Afghan media reported. 

Eyewitnesses say it was a suicide bombing but police officials have not commented on the incident so far.

Earlier in the day, a demonstration was launched by locals in the area.

