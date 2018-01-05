PM Abbasi requests Maulana Fazal to not support no-confidence motion

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday requested the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) leader Maulana Fazalur Rehman to take back his support from the no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, sources informed Geo News.



The premier along with Federal Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch visited the residence of JUI-F leader in the capital city.

The JUI-F leader told the prime minister that he will give his response on the government’s request after consultation with his party’s provincial leadership.

Sources have further informed that Maulana Fazal expressed his reservations to the prime minister, and presented his conditions to take back support from the no-confidence motion.

The conditions were related to the incumbent political setup in the Balochistan, future provincial interim government and assurances on the FATA issue.

Meanwhile, Former home minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti has reportedly said that the no-confidence vote against Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri is a democratic right.

The former home minister was visiting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s senior leader Sardar Yaqub Nasir after the passing of his sister, where he also addressed media personnel.

He said that the no-confidence vote was not an undemocratic move as it is a part of politics.

Bugti further said he does not have differences with the PML-N but only with Sanaullah Zehri.

The former home minister also said that dissent is the beauty of democracy and it strengthens the democratic system.

On Wednesday, a notification from the office of the Governor Balochistan de-notified Sarfraz Bugti as the provincial minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Prisons and PDMA on the advice of the chief minister.

Bugti had earlier tweeted rejecting media reports that he had been dismissed from the provincial cabinet, adding that he submitted his resignation on Tuesday afternoon to Governor Balochistan.