Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
AFP

US seeks UN emergency meeting on Iran on Friday

By
AFP

Friday Jan 05, 2018

The United Nations headquarters building, New York, US, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

UNITED NATIONS: The United States has requested a UN Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting on the deadly unrest in Iran to be held on Friday, diplomats said.

Washington asked that the meeting be scheduled at 3:00 PM (2000 GMT) to discuss the protests that began on December 28.

Russia has criticized the US push for Iran to be discussed at the UNSC and it remained unclear if other council members would try to block the meeting.

Diplomats said Thursday there could be a request from Russia or from other countries to hold a procedural vote ahead of the meeting.

For a new agenda item to be discussed at the UNSC, at least nine of the 15 council members must support holding the meeting.

No vetoes apply.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley said earlier this week that she would be seeking a meeting of the top UN body to show support for demonstrators.

"The people of Iran are crying out for freedom," Haley said Tuesday. "All freedom-loving people must stand with their cause."

At least 21 people have died and hundreds have been arrested as protests over economic woes turned against the government in Tehran, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.

Haley said she would also ask the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to discuss the violence.

The US requested that there be an open meeting on Iran at the council chamber and that a UN official from the political affairs department present a briefing on the violence.

In Moscow earlier, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the United States against "any attempt to interfere in the internal affairs" of Iran.

Russia maintains that the protests do not pose a threat to international peace and security and should not be taken up by the Security Council.

On Thursday, there were large pro-regime rallies in Iran, with state TV showing huge crowds marching in support of the government across 10 cities.

The US imposed unilateral sanctions on five Iranian companies linked to Tehran's ballistic missile program.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Princess Diana’s close relationship with George Michael revealed in new book

Updated 18 minutes ago
Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

Psychiatrist briefed lawmakers on Trump mental health: reports

 Updated 2 hours ago
National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

National Guard responds to blizzard pounding US Northeast

 Updated 3 hours ago
Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

Russia says US call for UN emergency session on Iran is 'destructive'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

Trump targets book, threatens ex-ally Bannon with legal action

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

Trump, lawmakers step up talks on immigrant 'Dreamers'

 Updated 4 hours ago
Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

Canadian theater director accused of sexual misconduct

 Updated 4 hours ago
France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

France seeks greater role for West in Syrian crisis

 Updated 4 hours ago
Democratic senators question Trump's N. Korea tweets

Democratic senators question Trump's N. Korea tweets

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM