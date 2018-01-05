Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 05 2018
REUTERS

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

REUTERS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

The logo of Apple Inc, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau/Files

Apple Inc will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs within days, it said Thursday, after major chipmakers disclosed flaws that leave nearly every modern computing device vulnerable to hackers.

On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc’s Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws, one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips and one called Spectre affecting nearly all computer chips made in the last decade.

The news sparked a sell-off in Intel’s stock as investors tried to gauge the costs to the chipmaker.

In a statement on its website, Apple said all Mac and iOS devices are affected by both Meltdown and Spectre.

But the most recent operating system updates for Mac computers, Apple TVs, iPhones, and iPads protect users against the Meltdown attack and do not slow down the devices, it added, and Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.

Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Spectre attacks through code that can run in web browsers.

Apple said it would issue a patch to its Safari web browser for those devices “in the coming days”.

