Blasphemous content case: ATC issues non-bailable warrants against three absconding witnesses

The anti-terrorism court is located inside the Federal Judicial Complex in Islamabad. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing a case regarding blasphemous content on social media issues non-bailable warrants against three witnesses who have been a no-show since proceedings began.



As the hearing went under way on Friday, the ATC took notice of the absence of the three witnesses and ordered police to arrest and produce them on January 8.

The witnesses, Roman Ahmad, Ehtesham Ahmed and Ammar Yasir, had to record their statements with the ATC but, despite notices, had been a constant no-show.

The ATC had indicted four suspects in the case in September last year.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested at least four suspects for uploading on social media content deemed blasphemous.