Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Friday Jan 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss defense cooperation in France

By
REUTERS

Friday Jan 05, 2018

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 5, 2018. REUTERS

ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said he would discuss defense cooperation with NATO ally France during his visit to Paris on Friday, highlighting an “important” step which Turkey would be taking with the Franco-Italian EUROSAM defense consortium.

He did not specify what the step would be, but in November, Turkey signed a letter of intent with France and Italy on cooperation in joint defense projects and Turkish defense ministry sources said at the time it was looking into a missile system based on EUROSAM’s SAMP-T system.

The comments come a week after Ankara signed an accord for Russia to supply Turkey with S-400 missile batteries - a move which has worried the West because they cannot be integrated into NATO’s military architecture.

“We are ready to further our cooperation with France in every area, including defense industry,” Erdogan told a news conference in Istanbul before departing for Paris where he will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

“The step we will be taking as France, Turkey and Italy on EUROSAM is important, and we will discuss it again today,” he said.

Turkey’s Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli had said in late November it aimed to finalize the EUROSAM deal by the end of 2017 at the latest.

Erdogan also told the news conference he would discuss with Macron subjects such as the status of Jerusalem, Iraq and Libya, as well as the latest developments on the divided island of Cyprus and European Union-related issues.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

 Updated 38 minutes ago
UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

 Updated an hour ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

 Updated 4 hours ago
US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM