Roof collapse kills two teenage brothers in Lahore

LAHORE: Rescue services have recovered bodies of two teenage brothers after the roof of their house collapsed in the old city area.



A 15-year-old and a 12-year old and their parents were trapped after their worn-out two-storey house, located near the historic Wazir Khan mosque, collapsed.

Parents of the teenagers are still trapped and efforts are under way to rescue them, officials said.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to submit a report on the incident.

Sources said Rescue 1122 officials are finding it difficult to bring in rescue machinery through the narrow alleys of the neighbourhood.

In October, one woman was killed after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Lahore's Sanda area.



The roof was extremely worn-out and had collapsed as a result of being unable to sustain any further, added rescue sources.

