Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Roof collapse kills two teenage brothers in Lahore

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

LAHORE: Rescue services have recovered bodies of two teenage brothers after the roof of their house collapsed in the old city area.

A 15-year-old and a 12-year old and their parents were trapped after their worn-out two-storey house, located near the historic Wazir Khan mosque, collapsed.

Parents of the teenagers are still trapped and efforts are under way to rescue them, officials said.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to submit a report on the incident.

Sources said Rescue 1122 officials are finding it difficult to bring in rescue machinery through the narrow alleys of the neighbourhood. 

In October, one woman was killed after the roof of a two-storey building collapsed in Lahore's Sanda area.

The roof was extremely worn-out and had collapsed as a result of being unable to sustain any further, added rescue sources.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

PSP supporters proved they’ve left behind old ideologies: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

Son of Imran’s alleged third wife denies report of marriage

 Updated 2 hours ago
Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

Security forces foil terror bid, arms cache recovered in Mastung :ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

Decision to nominate Shehbaz as PM candidate taken unanimously by party: Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

Centre 'creating problems' in Sindh IGP matter: Nasir Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

Pakistan’s mountainous scenery stunning, incomparable: British Backpacker Society

 Updated 5 hours ago
Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Religious scholars will stand with nation if need arises, Ulema convention concludes

Updated 5 hours ago
CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

CJP orders transfer of Shahzeb murder case appeal to Islamabad

 Updated 5 hours ago
All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM