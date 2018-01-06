All minorities represented in Parliament: PM Abbasi

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses ceremony in Ghotki. Photo: Geo News screengrab

GHOTKI: The Parliament of Pakistan has representatives from all minority communities, said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during an event organised by the Hindu community in the district on Saturday.

The premier said he was surprised over United States President Donald Trump’s statement regarding minorities not having religious freedom in Pakistan and added that he wanted to tell the US that minorities in Pakistan co-exist in peace.

The premier said everyone is equal under the Constitution. “Today’s Pakistan is as much yours as its mine.”

Abbasi said that be it the federal government or provincial, it is imperative for them to protect the rights of minorities.

On the occasion, the prime minister also condemned the killing of two brothers in Mithi, Tharparkar, saying people behind the murder will be taken to task.

The two men were killed earlier last week when they were tried to resist a robbery attempt.

According to The News, a complete shutdown was observed in Mithi, Islamkot, Chhachhro, Diplo, Chelhar, Nagarpkar, Dahli, Chelhar and other towns of the district in protest against the killing of grain traders — Dileep Kumar, 42, and his brother Chandar Kumar Mahaswari, 40 — by two unidentified motorcyclists early Friday during a dacoity bid. Traders and workers of various political parties came out on the roads against the double murder.