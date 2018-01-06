Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Saturday Jan 06 2018
By
REUTERS

UN meeting on Iran protests called by US criticized at Security Council

By
REUTERS

Saturday Jan 06, 2018

Iran's United Nations (U.N.) Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo speaks at a United Nations Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/file

UNITED NATIONS: A United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday to discuss recent protests in Iran turned into criticism of the United States for requesting to meet on what some member states said was an internal issue for Tehran.

France’s ambassador to the UN said the protests do not threaten international peace and security, in what may be an implicit criticism of the United States.

“We must be wary of any attempts to exploit this crisis for personal ends, which would have the diametrically opposed outcome to that which is wished,” Ambassador Francois Delattre said.

“However worrying the events of the last few days in Iran may be, they do not constitute per se a threat to international peace and security.”

Demonstrations erupted in Iran over a week ago after the government announced plans to raise fuel prices and cut monthly cash handouts to lower-income Iranians. The unrest spread over 80 cities and towns and has resulted in 22 deaths and more than 1,000 arrests, according to Iranian officials.

The US Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said Iran is “on notice,” after listing what she referred to as slogans chanted by Iranian protesters.

“The Iranian regime’s contempt for the rights of its people has been widely documented for many years,” said Haley, adding that the United States stood “unapologetically with those in Iran who seek freedom for themselves, prosperity for their families, and dignity for their nation. We will not be quiet. No dishonest attempt to call the protesters ‘puppets of foreign powers’ will change that.”

Iran’s UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo told the Security Council that his government has “hard evidence” that recent protests in Iran were “very clearly directed from abroad.”

Khoshroo also said the United States had abused its power as a permanent member of the Security Council by calling for a meeting to discuss the protests.

“It is unfortunate that despite the resistance on the part of some of its members, this council has allowed itself to be abused by the current U.S. administration in holding a meeting on an issue that falls outside the scope of its mandate,” he said.

Russia’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the United States was abusing the Security Council’s platform and the meeting was an attempt to use the current Iranian situation to undermine the Iran nuclear deal, which the US administration opposes.

Discussing the domestic situation of Iran at the council “does not help resolve the domestic issue of Iran,” said China’s Deputy UN Ambassador Wu Haitao.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

Trump hopes Korea talks go 'beyond the Olympics'

 Updated 35 minutes ago
Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

Magnitude 5.1 quake hits western Iran, no damage reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

Trump praises proposal to spend Pakistan aid money on US infrastructure projects

 Updated 3 hours ago
At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

At least 25 dead in migrant shipwreck off Libya

 Updated 3 hours ago
Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

Indian opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav jailed over corruption scam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

Saudi arrests 11 princes over anti-austerity protest: media

 Updated 4 hours ago
Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

Trump: I am a 'very stable genius' and 'like, very smart'

 Updated 4 hours ago
US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

US weighs Pakistani blowback as it piles pressure on Islamabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president

Trump book author says his revelations will bring down US president

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM