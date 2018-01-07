Sindh government to introduce smart teaching and learning project

Image taken from Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government, in collaboration with the Sindh Education Foundation, will introduce smart teaching and learning project in the province.

A spokesperson of the Sindh government, Muhammad Afzaal told Radio Pakistan that under this project, android-based applications in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages will be offered to students of KG to fifth grade.

He said the government will offer matching grant for establishing audio visual rooms in the first phase of the project.

Training of more than 3,000 teachers, 700 head teachers and 700 IT teachers in digital content and continuous supervision is also part of this project, the spokesperson added.