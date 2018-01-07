Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 07 2018
By
Web Desk

Sindh government to introduce smart teaching and learning project

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

Image taken from Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Sindh government, in collaboration with the Sindh Education Foundation, will introduce smart teaching and learning project in the province.

A spokesperson of the Sindh government, Muhammad Afzaal told Radio Pakistan that under this project, android-based applications in Urdu, Sindhi and English languages will be offered to students of KG to fifth grade.

He said the government will offer matching grant for establishing audio visual rooms in the first phase of the project.

Training of more than 3,000 teachers, 700 head teachers and 700 IT teachers in digital content and continuous supervision is also part of this project, the spokesperson added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition parties to attend PAT’s steering committee meeting today

Opposition parties to attend PAT’s steering committee meeting today

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

Difa-e-Pakistan Council always defended religion, says Pervaiz Khattak

 Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

Mashal Khan’s father to deliver annual Bacha Khan lecture at University of London

 Updated 6 hours ago
Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Pakistan has come a long way from where it stood in 2013: Rana Sanaullah

Updated 7 hours ago
Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

Two robbers caught during robbery die in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

Pakistan sets free 147 Indian fishermen as goodwill gesture

 Updated 9 hours ago
KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

KMC completes survey of railway track for anti-encroachment drive, requests security assistance

Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM