Imran Khan had no role in divorce with Bushra Maneka, says ex-husband

KARACHI: Khawar Maneka, former husband of Bushra Maneka, has said that he has not seen a woman as pious as his ex-wife or a man as respectable as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.



"I want to clearly state about my former wife, Bushra Bibi, that I have not seen a woman as pious as her in the world,” said Khawar Fareed Maneka in a video message, after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) released an official statement saying their chief had extended a marriage proposal to his ex-wife, Bushra Maneka.

“We consider Imran Khan a disciple of our spiritual house. It hurts me to hear such things about him because I have not seen a man as respectable as him. May Allah give him health and respect and ensure his well-being," he said about the PTI chairman.

Earlier, in a conversation with Geo News correspondent Zahid Gishkori, Khawar Maneka said that he had divorced his ex-wife himself and that she had not demanded 'Khula' (separation) from him.

He said that they had spent 30 years of marriage as a happy marriage with Bushra, but there were some problems during the past three years that became the reasons behind their divorce.

When asked further, he told our correspondent Zahid Gishkori that there were some matters between the couple that were not allowing them to properly perform certain ‘spiritual obligations’, after which he took the decision to divorce Bushra.

In response to further queries, he said that he divorced Bushra Bibi around three months ago. He said that his former wife was now residing with her mother in Lahore.

When asked if Imran was a reason for this divorce, he clarified, "No! Imran is not the reason for the divorce. There were some things related to spirituality between me and my ex-wife that led us to the decision to end the marriage."

PTI earlier today had rebutted reports of party chief Imran's third marriage but said he has proposed marriage to a woman named Bushra Maneka.

"To set the record straight, Mr Khan proposed marriage to Ms Bushra Maneka; but Ms Maneka asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including her children," PTI had tweeted.

"If and when the proposal is accepted by Ms Maneka for the marriage, Mr Khan will announce it publicly in the proper manner. Till then we request the media to give the two families, especially the children, their privacy," the tweet had added.