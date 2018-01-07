Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Some political powers created differences among public: Musharraf

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

KARACHI: Some political powers forcefully created differences among the public, All Pakistan Muslim League head General (retd) Pervez Musharraf said on Sunday.

The former president was addressing a rally via video link in Liaquatabad area of the city.

“We have to get rid [of such powers,” Musharraf said. “We will have to take a national approach and move towards progress.”

The former president said he neither supported Muttahida Qaumi Movement nor was he with Pak Sarzameen Party. There was a need for people to shun differences and join hands in order to rise as a single power, he added.

While lashing out at MQM, Musharraf said the party was in power in Karachi for the past 30 years and was the biggest one in the city but did nothing for the people. 

The former president compared MQM’s name with a stain, saying that in many areas of the country MQM is known as a notorious party.

He said some politicians flow away with the stream because they are not true leaders. However, Musharraf added, he identified himself as a Pakistani first, before a muhajir. Therefore, the former president said, he would try to bring about change for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

“The people of Karachi should [also] follow me as I will take them on the right path,” he said. 

