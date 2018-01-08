Four cricketers arrested for playing Pakistan anthem in Occupied Kashmir

In April last year, police had detained local cricketers in IoK for donning Pakistan uniform and playing its national anthem

Four Kashmiri cricketers were arrested in Indian Occupied Kashmir over the weekend for playing Pakistan's national anthem before the start of a match, according to reports in Indian media.

The players were arrested from Bandipora district of the occupied valley after a video went viral on social media showing two cricket teams standing in a field wearing green and white uniforms, with Pakistan anthem playing in the background.

The trend of Pakistan's national anthem being played at major sports gatherings emerged across Kashmir following the 2016 political protests.

In April last year, police had detained local cricketers in Ganderbal area for donning Pakistan uniform and playing its national anthem.