Monday Jan 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Road accident claims eight lives in Burewala

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Eight people were killed in a road accident on Chicha Watni Road in Bureywala, rescue sources informed Geo News Monday. Photo: Geo News screen grab
BUREWALA: Eight people were killed in an accident on Chicha Watni Road in Burewala, rescue officials informed Geo News Monday.

The deceased include four men, two women and two children, the rescue officials added.

At least 24 people were injured in the incident, who are being shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The sources said that the accident occurred after a passenger van and trailer rammed into one another. 

On November 27, last year, eight people, including four women, were killed in a road accident between a passenger van and a truck in Nooriabad, rescue official informed Geo News.

According to the Nooriabad SHO, the van was en route to Hyderabad from Karachi when it crashed into the trailer.

The bodies and injured were immediately shifted to Civil Hospital for autopsy and treatment, respectively.

