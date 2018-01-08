CJP displeased over delay in Tayyaba torture case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered a report from the Registrar Islamabad High Court over the incomplete proceedings of the Tayyaba torture case while being heard before the trial court.



Chief Justice Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed his displeasure that the trial was still incomplete even after a year. He demanded to know why the case was facing delays.

The counsel informed the bench that the high court had dismissed the parent’s compromise request. To which, the bench inquired about the cases progress before the high court and was duly informed that statements of 10 witnesses had been recorded.

The bench remarked that in cases where the parents have failed [in fulfilling their duty], the court assumes the role of the parents. Parents take money and agree to a compromise, when children do not have someone to look out for them, the court becomes the parent.

The apex court bench has summoned the report from the Islamabad High Court registrar tomorrow (Tuesday).

Tayyaba torture case

In late December 2016, Tayyaba, a 10-year-old domestic helper, was recovered from the house of Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan after receiving complaints of torture from neighbours.

The minor girl, whose face and hands bore torture marks, had initially denied being hurt by her employers. She told the police that she got a wound to her eye after falling from stairs, while her hand was also burnt accidentally.

However, the poor girl narrated her ordeal after being politely inquired by a female magistrate later. She stated before the magistrate that she was beaten and her hand burnt on the stove for losing the broom.

A case was lodged on Friday against Additional Sessions Judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife at the Industrial Area police station for torture and violence.

Later, an inquiry report found Raja Khurram Ali Khan’s wife Maheen responsible for torturing the child maid Tayyaba, and Raja Khurram of indirect criminal negligence.

According to sources, the report prepared by DIG operations Kashif Alam stated that Tayyaba’s medical report confirmed the torture marks on her body. There are 22 torture marks on her body, it said.

The report raised the question of how it was possible that the Additional Sessions Judge remained unaware of torture being meted out to Tayyaba. He knew about the torture all along, the report stated.







