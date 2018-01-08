Pakistan’s Mohsin Khan shines in U-19 World Cup warm-up

Muhammad Mohsin Khan - Photo ICC

CHRISTCHURCH: Eight teams played warm-up matches of 2018 Under 19 ICC Cricket World Cup with just two making it through the entire 50 overs.



On a day when the ball dominated, it was Pakistan’s Muhammad Mohsin Khan who stood out with an impressive century. Pakistan played Nambia and with Mohsin Khan’s 114-ball 102 and Mohammad Taha’s 50 set a target of 297.

Taha put in a good performance with the ball as well, claiming 3/12 as Nambia were dismissed for 107.

Other matches of the day including West Indies claiming a win against Papua New Guinea by seven wickets. New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 52 runs while Afghanistan secured a 56 run win against Bangladesh

Pakistan will play their first match of the tournament on January 13 against Afghanistan. The team will next face Ireland on January 16 and Sri Lanka on January 19.