pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Anarchy spreading after disqualification decision: Nawaz Sharif

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

CHAKWAL: The verdict of July 28 should be questioned if terrorism in the country is gaining momentum again, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, referring to the Supreme Court’s decision on his disqualification.

“Anarchy has been spreading after the decision of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification was taken,” the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said while addressing tribal elders in Chakwal on Monday. He added the menace was reigning supreme before 2013, but ever since his party came to power they broke the country free of the shackles of terrorism.

While talking about the Panama case against him, Nawaz said he has not embezzled a single penny from the national exchequer.

The PML-N leader said charges were levelled against him to an extent that he and his family were forced out of the country. “My father passed away still we were not allowed to come.”

Nawaz said the wounds were difficult to heal but he wanted to move on for the people.

While talking about the state of power supply, Nawaz said ever since his party came to power they freed the country of the load-shedding by initiating a large number of power projects.

He added an uninterrupted power supply and strong road network play the fundamental role in a country’s progress, which is why his vision includes focussing on power and infrastructure. “[However] people should not forget the faces of those who plunged the country into darkness.”

Moreover, Nawaz added, they started the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, under which investment of US$56 billion was brought to the country.

Nawaz said one should go and see the heights to which progress work in the country was reaching. He added the travel time between Chakwal and Islamabad has been halved – earlier it would take three hours while now it takes an hour and a half. The PML-N leader said people come closer when distances among them are shortened.” 

