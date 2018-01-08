Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Pope calls for dialogue in Korea, ban on nuclear weapons

By
REUTERS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

Pope Francis leads the Epiphany mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican January 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis called on Monday for all nations to support dialogue to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and to work for a legally binding ban on nuclear weapons.

In an annual speech to diplomats that has come to be known as his “State of the World” address, Francis also repeated his call for the “status quo” of Jerusalem to remain intact following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize the city as Israel’s capital.

Francis also addressed climate change, calling for countries to remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord on reducing carbon emissions. Trump has announced that the United States will withdraw from the agreement.

“It is of paramount importance to support every effort at dialogue on the Korean peninsula, in order to find new ways of overcoming the current disputes, increasing mutual trust and ensuring a peaceful future for the Korean people and the entire world,” Francis said.

The pope addressed diplomats a day before North Korea and South Korea are due to hold talks expected to address North Korea’s participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Earlier this month, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted that he had a nuclear button at the ready, Trump tweeted that the US button at his disposal was bigger and more powerful.

“Nuclear weapons must be banned,” Francis said, quoting a document issued by Pope John XXIII at the height of the Cold War and adding that there is “no denying that the conflagration could be started by some chance and unforeseen circumstance”.

He noted that the Holy See was among 122 states that last year agreed to a United Nations treaty to ban nuclear weapons. The United States, Britain, France and others boycotted the talks that led to the treaty, instead pledging commitment to a decades-old Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

Paint warehouse in London goes up in flames; no injured reported

 Updated 2 hours ago
At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

At least one injured in Massachusetts apartment fire

 Updated 2 hours ago
South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

South Korean leaders cross bridge to talk with their counterparts in North

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

 Updated 4 hours ago
US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

Queen complains about ‘horrible’ coronation carriage

 Updated 7 hours ago
Oprah for president? Winfrey fans urge White House run after #MeToo speech

Oprah for president? Winfrey fans urge White House run after #MeToo speech

 Updated 7 hours ago
Saudi stadiums to open doors to women on Friday

Saudi stadiums to open doors to women on Friday

 Updated 11 hours ago
Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower

Fire breaks out on roof of Trump Tower

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM