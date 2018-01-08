Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

A screengrab from the video circulated on social media after the incident in 2011.

ISLAMABAD: Officials of the President House have rejected media reports saying President Mamnoon Hussain has granted pardon to Rangers personnel sentenced to life imprisonment for involvement in the June 2011 killing of a citizen inside a public park in Karachi.

The case had drawn public outrage after a video of the June 8, 2011 incident went viral on social media, showing the 22-year-old victim Sarfraz Shah lying in a pool of blood after being shot by Rangers personnel at the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park in the city's upscale Clifton area.

Earlier this week, a local news outlet quoting sources in the Sindh Home Department had reported that President Mamnoon Hussain in exercise of his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution had granted pardon to the convicted men.

But officials on Monday rejected the media reports, saying the President House has not received any such summary.



Saalik Shah, brother of the victim, said his family has only heard media reports but has not received any official confirmation or denial.

"We did not receive any confirmation or denial of reports of the alleged presidential pardon. Nobody has informed us officially as yet," Shah told Geo.tv.

He said that the five convicted men were currently serving their sentences at the Central Jail in Karachi.