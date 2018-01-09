Rescue crews wrestle to tame China oil tanker fire; body of mariner found

Image Courtesy: Reuters video/Screenshot

BEIJING/SEOUL: Rescue crews wrestled to bring a blaze on an Iranian oil tanker off China’s east coast under control on Monday as the fire raged for a second day following a collision with a grain ship, while the body of one of the 32 missing crew members was found on aboard.

Concerns were growing that the tanker — which hit a freight ship on Saturday night in the East China Sea and burst into flames — may explode and sink, the official China Central Television (CCTV) said on Monday, citing experts on the rescue team.



Poor weather continued to hamper the rescue work, Lu Kang — a spokesman at China’s foreign ministry — told a regular news briefing.

The size of the oil spill from the ship and the extent of the environmental harm were not known, but the disaster has the potential to be the worst since 1991 when 260,000 tonnes of oil leaked off the Angolan coast.

The remains of one of the 32 mariners on board was found on Monday afternoon, Iranian and Chinese officials confirmed.

Mohammad Rastad — the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation — was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying that the body had been sent to Shanghai for identification. The fate of the remaining 31 sailors is not known.

Run by National Iranian Tanker Co — Iran’s top oil shipping operator — the Sanchi tanker collided with the CF Crystal on Saturday evening about 160 nautical miles off China’s coast near Shanghai and the mouth of the Yangtze River Delta.

Chinese state media CCTV showed footage on Monday of a flotilla of boats dousing the flames with water as plumes of thick dark smoke continued to billow from the tanker.



One portion appeared to show the fire had been extinguished, although this could not be independently confirmed.



China’s Ministry of Transport and Maritime Safety would not comment when asked if the fire was out.

“The Chinese government takes maritime accidents like this very seriously, and has already dispatched many search and rescue teams to the scene to carry out search and rescue,” said the foreign ministry’s Lu said.

China sent four rescue ships and three cleaning boats to the site, South Korea dispatched a ship and a helicopter, while a US Navy military aircraft searched an area of about 12,350 square nautical kilometres (3,600 sq miles) for crew members.

The Panama-registered tanker was sailing from Iran to South Korea, carrying 136,000 tonnes of condensate, an ultra-light and highly volatile crude. That is equivalent to just under 1 million barrels, worth about $60 million, based on global crude oil prices.



Ship tracking data shows the collision occurred in waters not frequently used by large vessels like tankers, dry-bulk carriers or container ships. Most ships travel either closer to the Chinese coast in the west or more nearby to Japan in the east.

The freight ship carrying US grain suffered limited damage and the 21 crew members — all Chinese nationals — were rescued.

China’s transport ministry said the CF Crystal was being taken to the port of Luhuashan, just south of Shanghai, where authorities will start an investigation into the cause of the incident.