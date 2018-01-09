Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
AFP

South Korea to stick with Japan 'comfort women' deal

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

The Japanese government said on Wednesday it will ask new South Korean President Moon Jae-in to comply with a 2015 agreement aimed at settling the row over Korean women forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels. Photo: file 
 

SEOUL: South Korea will not seek to renegotiate a deal with Japan on wartime sex slavery, it said Tuesday, despite new President Moon Jae-In saying on the campaign trail he "could not accept" the agreement.

The issue of women forced into sexual slavery for Japanese troops during World War II is a hugely emotional one that has long marred ties between the South and its former colonial ruler.

Ousted president Park Guen-Hye sought to end the decades-long row with a 2015 agreement that included a Japanese apology and payment of one billion yen ($8.8 million) to survivors.

But under the deal Japan did not admit legal responsibility for the abuses, drawing anger from some survivors who refused to take the money.

Ties between the two neighbours -- both of them US allies threatened by nuclear-armed North Korea -- remain tense over statues placed outside Japanese diplomatic missions by South Korean activists in memory of the victims.

Last month South Korean President Moon Jae-In slammed the agreement as "seriously flawed" and told officials to re-examine it.

But now Seoul´s foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha has said it was an "undeniable fact" that both governments had formally endorsed it.

"Considering that, our government will not demand renegotiation of the deal to the Japanese government," Kang told reporters Tuesday.

But Seoul will not use any more of Tokyo´s money for the survivors, replacing the funds from its own budget, Kang said, urging Tokyo to offer a "voluntary and sincere apology".

The financial move seeks to take the moral high ground and avoid perceptions that Tokyo has settled the issue by way of reparations.

Japan has urged South Korea to stick with the 2015 deal, saying any attempt by Seoul to revise it "cannot be acceptable whatsoever" and would leave bilateral ties "unmanageable".

It is the second time the left-leaning Moon´s government has avoided implementing a campaign promise made to appeal to his base on practical grounds -- a pledge to phase out nuclear power in the resource-poor South was outsourced to a "citizen jury", which decided that the country needed atomic energy.

Mainstream historians say as many as 200,000 women -- mostly from Korea but also other parts of Asia including China -- were forced to become sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during the war.

The Japanese government denies it is directly responsible, insisting that "comfort women" were recruited by civilians and that the army brothels were commercially operated. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Trump doubts Oprah will run for president

Trump doubts Oprah will run for president

 Updated an hour ago
Naturalised American from India stripped of US citizenship

Naturalised American from India stripped of US citizenship

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

Trump urges lawmakers to tackle bipartisan immigration reform

 Updated 4 hours ago
North Korea says it will not discuss nuclear arms in talks with South

North Korea says it will not discuss nuclear arms in talks with South

 Updated 5 hours ago
Swiss government appeals to voters to let it levy taxes

Swiss government appeals to voters to let it levy taxes

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rights group criticises Thai PM's cardboard cutout gesture

Rights group criticises Thai PM's cardboard cutout gesture

 Updated 5 hours ago
China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
22,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities: ambassador

22,000 Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities: ambassador

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump to undergo medical check as critics question his mental fitness

Trump to undergo medical check as critics question his mental fitness

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM