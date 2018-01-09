Can't connect right now! retry
Uneeba Waqar

Simba, the lion, passes away at Karachi zoo

Uneeba Waqar

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

KARACHI: A 10-year-old lion, identified as Simba, was found dead in his enclosure at the Karachi Zoological Gardens on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that two lions, including Simba, were brought to the zoo on October 19 last year. The lions were rescued from an illegal circus in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality.

The lion was unwell since Sunday, the zoo authorities informed, adding that the lion was also being treated.

The cause of the death has yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, the other lion brought into the zoo with Simba, Rajoo, is in good health condition, confirmed the zoo authorities.

Simba was an Asiatic lion, which has been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List because of its small population size. 

On April 30, 2016, a Bengal tiger had died at the Karachi zoo due to kidney failure. 

