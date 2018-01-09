China dismisses reports of building military base in Pakistan

BEIJING: China on Tuesday dismissed reports that the country was planning on building a military base in Pakistan.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang during a news briefing said there should not be any speculation when it comes to building a military base in Pakistan. The spokesperson was referring to media reports which speculated that China was planning on building a military base near Gwadar.

“I think it is not necessary for the outside world to make too much guesses in this regard,” Lu Kang respond when asked about building a second overseas military base.

Lu Kang emphasised that building of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an important component of the One Belt One Road Initiative. He added that both China and Pakistan were making efforts to build CPEC for the common interest of countries along the route.

On January 4, Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesman, Dr Mohammad Faisal during a news briefing said there was no proposal of building any Chinese military base near Gwadar. “This is all propaganda against the development of CPEC and strengthening of relations between Pakistan and China.”