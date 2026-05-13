Israel's Netanyahu held meeting in UAE with president during Iran war: PM office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participates in the state memorial ceremony for the fallen of the Iron Swords War on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem, 16 October 2025. — Reuters

Netanyahu held a "secret" meeting with UAE president: PM Office.

Netanyahu's office says visit "marked a historic breakthrough".

Arab states and Iran ties "should not be based on confrontation".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a "secret" meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates during the war with Iran, his office said on Wednesday.

"During Operation 'Lion's Roar', Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," his office said in a statement.

Wednesday's announcement comes a day after US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee announced that Israel had sent its Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to operate them to the UAE during the war with Iran.

While stopping short of confirming Huckabee´s comments, Netanyahu´s office said the visit "marked a historic breakthrough in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates".

Iran targeted the UAE more than any other country during the war, which was sparked by US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic republic at the end of February.

Despite a ceasefire that came into effect last month, the UAE has since reported multiple missile and drone attacks from Iran.

Meanwhile, Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the United Arab Emirates president, said earlier today that the UAE remained committed to political solutions and diplomacy amid regional tensions, while stressing the country's right to defend its sovereignty.

UAE said it had not sought conflict and had worked to avoid it, adding that relations between the Arab states and Iran should not be based on confrontation.