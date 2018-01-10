Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
REUTERS

US to decide on Iran sanctions waivers on Friday -State Department

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France, and the European Union (EU) during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is expected to decide on Friday whether to continue to waive US penalties on Iran, as agreed under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump was expected to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the White House later in the week ahead of the decision, State Department spokesman Steve Goldstein told a briefing.

“We would expect a decision on Friday,” Goldstein said.

“And there have been ongoing discussions regarding this.”

