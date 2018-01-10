Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

Britain’s Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle were given some street-level tips for their wedding music

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his US fiancee Meghan Markle were given some street-level tips for their wedding music as they visited a pioneering radio station in south London on Tuesday.



Harry, fifth-in-line to the throne, and actress Markle, best known for the TV legal drama “Suits”, announced their engagement in November, with the wedding set for May at Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle home to the west of London.

On their second official royal outing together, the couple were greeted by large crowds when they visited the Reprezent radio station in Brixton which was set up in 2008 as part of a response to a rise in knife crime among young people.

The station trains hundreds of young people each year in media and employment skills. It offers training in topics ranging from audio and radio production and editing to communication skills and work experience.

It also runs programs supporting youngsters with specific issues like mental health challenges, a cause dear to Harry’s heart.

The station trains hundreds of young people each year in media and employment skills

Presenter Gloria Beyi, 17, said the couple showed a keen interest in the station’s music.

”The main thing I observed is they go quite well together,“ she told Reuters. ”This is genuine - this is real stuff. Having both of them in one room trying to talk to you and having interest in the station, how it works, the relationship between everyone, it’s just so amazing.”



Asked about possible wedding music recommendations, she said: “A little bit of house, a little bit of hip-hop, cos Harry did say that he is interested in hip-hop and house.

“So, that mixed together at a wedding? Then you’re pretty good. Those two genres if they’re there, you’re pretty sorted for your wedding.”

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will marry at Windsor’s St George’s Chapel on May 19.