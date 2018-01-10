ATM skimming: Two Chinese nationals nabbed in Karachi

Pictured are the arrested suspects. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: Police arrested two Chinese nationals allegedly involved in ATM skimming fraud in Karachi on Wednesday, officials said.

It has been learnt that the arrested foreigners were seen suspiciously doing the rounds of an ATM booth on Karachi's Abdullah Haroon Road for the past three days.

Citizens took hold of the suspects and handed them over to police. They were moved to Artillery Maidan police station for investigation.

Officials have now confirmed that the two foreigners have been involved in ATM skimming.

"We have found ATM skimming devices from both suspects," confirmed Saddar SP Tauqeer Naeem.

"They had come to remove skimming devices from the machines," Naeem added.

CCTV footage shows suspects installing skimming device

Meanwhile, CCTV footage of the ATM booth, from a day earlier, showed the suspects installing skimming device.

What is ATM skimming?

ATM skimming can be regarded as identity theft for debit cards. Fraudsters employ different techniques to record your PIN code for accessing the money in an account.

In some instances, the schemers stick a fake card-reader on the ATM, while in others they place a fake keypad on the machine to get your PIN code.

Another technique employed in this crime is the use of a hidden camera, which records your PIN code and conveys it to fraudsters.

A few ATM skimmers also change the entire display of the ATM.