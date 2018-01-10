Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
REUTERS

UN says Syrian forces killed 85 civilians in besieged zone

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

GENEVA: Syrian government forces and their allies have killed at least 85 civilians since Dec. 31 in stepped-up attacks against the besieged rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta, the UN human rights chief said on Wednesday.

Conditions in the enclave, the last major rebel-held zone near Damascus and where at least 390,000 civilians have been besieged for four years, amount to a humanitarian catastrophe, Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein said.

“Residential areas are being hit day and night by strikes from the ground and from the air, forcing civilians to hide in basements,” he said in a statement.

Zeid said warring parties were obliged by law to distinguish between civilians and lawful military targets, and reports from Eastern Ghouta suggested of the attackers were flouting those principles, “raising concerns that war crimes may have been committed.”

Among the dead civilians were 21 women and 30 children, Zeid said.

Backed by Russian strikes, Syrian government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent months. Russia rejects accusations that its jets have been targeting civilians.

Zeid said failure to evacuate urgent medical cases from the enclave was also against international humanitarian law.

Armed opposition groups holed up in Eastern Ghouta had also continued to fire rockets into residential areas of Damascus, which he said caused terror among the population.

A rocket landed near a bakery in Old Damascus on Jan. 4, killing a woman and injuring 13 other civilians, he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

US concerned by Iran crackdown, 'will not remain silent': White House

US concerned by Iran crackdown, 'will not remain silent': White House

 Updated 6 hours ago
Two Pakistanis killed in Riyadh old building collapse: Saudi media

Two Pakistanis killed in Riyadh old building collapse: Saudi media

 Updated 7 hours ago
Myanmar army admits taking part in Rohingya massacre

Myanmar army admits taking part in Rohingya massacre

Updated 10 hours ago
RAW-NDS nexus undermining Pakistan's stability, Islamabad tells foreign diplomats

RAW-NDS nexus undermining Pakistan's stability, Islamabad tells foreign diplomats

 Updated 11 hours ago
Trump calls US court system ‘unfair’ after ‘Dreamers’ ruling

Trump calls US court system ‘unfair’ after ‘Dreamers’ ruling

 Updated 11 hours ago
Russia’s ‘werewolf’ killer policeman on trial for 59 more murders

Russia’s ‘werewolf’ killer policeman on trial for 59 more murders

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
German war graves unearthed at construction site in Estonia

German war graves unearthed at construction site in Estonia

 Updated 13 hours ago
Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

Firm to receive up to $70 mn if MH370 found in new hunt

 Updated 16 hours ago
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan get wedding music tips on radio station visit

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM