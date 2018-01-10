Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Jan 10 2018
By
REUTERS

Buffett says he will never invest in cryptocurrencies

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Jan 10, 2018

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett talks to reporters prior to the Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, US on May 2, 2015. Photo: Reuters file
 

Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett said on Wednesday he will never invest in cryptocurrencies.

“I can say almost with certainty that cryptocurrencies will come to a bad end,” Buffett told CNBC in an interview.

Buffett’s comments come a day after JPMorgan & Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said he regrets calling bitcoin a fraud, referring to comments he made at a banking conference in September.

Bitcoin has taken the investing world by storm, surging to a high of more than $19,000 and created a divide on Wall Street about whether it is a legitimate financial instrument.

Bitcoin was down around 3 percent at $13,981.53.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

iPhone addiction may be a virtue for investors

iPhone addiction may be a virtue for investors

 Updated 2 days ago
Gizmos, AI, and cloud computing take centre stage at consumer gadget extravaganza in US

Gizmos, AI, and cloud computing take centre stage at consumer gadget extravaganza in US

 Updated 2 days ago
Smart robot falls dumb as LG touts 'connected life'

Smart robot falls dumb as LG touts 'connected life'

 Updated 2 days ago
Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

Apple releases new update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

 Updated 2 days ago
LG adds Google AI in ´smart home´ push

LG adds Google AI in ´smart home´ push

 Updated 2 days ago
Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

Bitcoin drops below $15,000 as South Korea reviews accounts

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
German justice minister victim of own social media law

German justice minister victim of own social media law

 Updated 3 days ago
Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

Apple urged to study iPhone addiction in children

 Updated 3 days ago
German opposition calls for abolition of online hate speech law

German opposition calls for abolition of online hate speech law

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM