Two Pakistanis killed in Riyadh old building collapse: Saudi media

Two Pakistani workers were killed and another three were injured after part of an old building in a Riyadh hospital collapsed on Tuesday, according to a Saudi newspaper.



The incident, at old lab buildings of King Saud Medical Complex, occurred when the workers were dismantling the building, the English-language Saudi Gazette reported.

The old and unused parts of the building are being dismantled as part of renovation and expansion of the hospital complex by the ministry of health, it said. The demolition work began recently at the site.

All the workers dismantling the building are Pakistani nationals, the paper quoted sources as saying.

Dr. Turki Al Nafisa, in-charge director of King Saud Medical Complex, visited the injured at the hospital, while civil defense and police authorities were probing the matter.