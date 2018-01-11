Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that his "tigers" will join Dr Tahirul Qadri when he begins his grand protest against the government on January 17. 

Imran is addressing the media in Islamabad. 

The PTI chief said that the people have stopped trusting the government and police, adding that when trust on the institutions ends then people take to streets to protest.

“The parents of the seven-year-old Zainab are also demanding justice from the army chief and chief justice, not the Punjab police and provincial government. The police which is supposed to protect people is busy protecting one family,” said Imran. 

Imran said that the Sharif brothers have been ruling Punjab since 19 years. “Look at the state of police today, we are bringing reforms for the police, but they only changed the uniforms of the force as if that helps with their performance,” said the PTI chief.

The bereaved of the Model Town tragedy are still on the streets demanding justice, said Imran, adding that a worker named Haq Nawaz was also killed but no one did anything.

“In Kasur, police fired straight at the protesters, which professional force acts this way?” said the PTI leader.

Imran Khan while reiterating that the Punjab police is highly politicised, said that all the recruitments in the provincial police force is ‘done from Raiwind’.

The PTI chairman said that when crime occurs of this nature in other countries the culprits are always taken to task and steps are taken to ensure that such incidents don’t take place again. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

Zainab's killer has been caught, claims Kasuri

 Updated an hour ago
Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Updated 2 hours ago
Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

 Updated an hour ago
Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Zainab's father wants JIT head changed

Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

Pakistan in talks with US over security assistance: FO

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM