Imran announces to join Qadri’s protest from Jan 18

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday that his "tigers" will join Dr Tahirul Qadri when he begins his grand protest against the government on January 17.



Imran is addressing the media in Islamabad.

The PTI chief said that the people have stopped trusting the government and police, adding that when trust on the institutions ends then people take to streets to protest.

“The parents of the seven-year-old Zainab are also demanding justice from the army chief and chief justice, not the Punjab police and provincial government. The police which is supposed to protect people is busy protecting one family,” said Imran.



Imran said that the Sharif brothers have been ruling Punjab since 19 years. “Look at the state of police today, we are bringing reforms for the police, but they only changed the uniforms of the force as if that helps with their performance,” said the PTI chief.

The bereaved of the Model Town tragedy are still on the streets demanding justice, said Imran, adding that a worker named Haq Nawaz was also killed but no one did anything.

“In Kasur, police fired straight at the protesters, which professional force acts this way?” said the PTI leader.

Imran Khan while reiterating that the Punjab police is highly politicised, said that all the recruitments in the provincial police force is ‘done from Raiwind’.

The PTI chairman said that when crime occurs of this nature in other countries the culprits are always taken to task and steps are taken to ensure that such incidents don’t take place again.