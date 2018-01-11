Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
REUTERS

Ecuador gives Assange citizenship, seeks solution with Britain

By
REUTERS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017. REUTERS

QUITO/LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was “naturalized” as an Ecuadorean on Dec. 12, at his request, Ecuador’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that she was seeking a “dignified” solution to his situation with Britain.

Britain said earlier on Thursday it had refused a request by Ecuador for Assange to be given diplomatic status, a spokesman for Britain’s Foreign Office said.

Assange has been holed up for more than five years in the Ecuadorean embassy in London where he was granted asylum in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden over rape allegations.

Ecuador’s foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa confirmed Assange’s citizenship request at a press conference in Quito. She said she feared for threats to Assange’s life coming from third party states.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

Bannon to appear before Congress committee for Russia probe

 Updated 26 minutes ago
Stray dogs ‘murdered’ in World Cup cities: Russian MPs

Stray dogs ‘murdered’ in World Cup cities: Russian MPs

 Updated 4 hours ago
US House passes bill to renew NSA internet spying tool

US House passes bill to renew NSA internet spying tool

 Updated 5 hours ago
Putin says it's up to Washington, not Moscow, to improve ties

Putin says it's up to Washington, not Moscow, to improve ties

 Updated 5 hours ago
Suspected Daesh bomber surrenders at Libyan checkpoint: official

Suspected Daesh bomber surrenders at Libyan checkpoint: official

 Updated 6 hours ago
Air strikes in north Yemen kill at least 14: witnesses, rebels

Air strikes in north Yemen kill at least 14: witnesses, rebels

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
UK plans to eliminate avoidable plastic waste by 2042

UK plans to eliminate avoidable plastic waste by 2042

 Updated 16 hours ago
India orders fresh inquiry into historic Sikh massacre

India orders fresh inquiry into historic Sikh massacre

 Updated 17 hours ago
US judge postpones 'El Chapo' trial until September

US judge postpones 'El Chapo' trial until September

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM