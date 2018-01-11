Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that it is painful for him to talk about his marriage.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the PTI chief said that he proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka after her divorce, adding that out of 65 years of his age, he spent only 10 years of married life.

He said that he wishes to spend rest of his life happily and in peace.

Khan said that he is a democratic person and takes decisions himself. No one can force him to do anything, the PTI chief said.

The PTI chairman said that his family did not know about the proposal.

He said that so far he has only sent a proposal and will let [people] know if things move further.

Khan said that he has not seen anyone having such a level of spiritual knowledge as Bushra Bibi.

Commenting on his acquaintance with Bushra Maneka, he said that he first met her two years ago, adding that whenever he met her she was behind a veil and that he has not seen her face to this day.

The PTI chief further said even his sisters are unaware of his proposal for marriage to Bushra Maneka, adding that it is painful to discuss the matter.