Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Jan 11 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Painful to talk about my marriage: Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 11, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Thursday said that it is painful for him to talk about his marriage.

In an interview with a private TV channel, the PTI chief said that he proposed marriage to Bushra Maneka after her divorce, adding that out of 65 years of his age, he spent only 10 years of married life.

He said that he wishes to spend rest of his life happily and in peace.

Khan said that he is a democratic person and takes decisions himself. No one can force him to do anything, the PTI chief said.

The PTI chairman said that his family did not know about the proposal.

He said that so far he has only sent a proposal and will let [people] know if things move further.

Khan said that he has not seen anyone having such a level of spiritual knowledge as Bushra Bibi.

Commenting on his acquaintance with Bushra Maneka, he said that he first met her two years ago, adding that whenever he met her she was behind a veil and that he has not seen her face to this day.

The PTI chief further said even his sisters are unaware of his proposal for marriage to Bushra Maneka, adding that it is painful to discuss the matter.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

Pakistan restored peace on its soil, Afghanistan's turn to do so: DG ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

Next time Nawaz will be in opposition: Zardari

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

PML-Q, disgruntled PML-N members name Bizenjo as new CM Balochistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Qadri demands Rana Sanaullah, IGP suspension on Kasur incident

Updated 7 hours ago
#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

#JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

Updated 9 hours ago
PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

PM, COAS visit SSG HQ in Cherat, pay respect to martyrs

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Kasuri's claim attributed to CJP incorrect: SC spokesman

Kasuri's claim attributed to CJP incorrect: SC spokesman

 Updated 8 hours ago
Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Punjab Police submit report on Zainab’s rape, murder in SC

Updated 11 hours ago
Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

Body of sixth-grader recovered from field in Kasur

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM