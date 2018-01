An international passenger arrives at Dulles International Airport as another man waits for loved ones to arrive in Dulles, Virginia, US, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/Files

WASHINGTON: A bipartisan group of six US senators said Thursday they had reached agreement on immigration reform and are now working to build support for the deal in Congress.



“We have been working for four months and have reached an agreement in principle that addresses border security, the diversity visa lottery, chain migration/family reunification, and the Dream Act — the areas outlined by the president,” the so-called Gang of Six said in a statement.