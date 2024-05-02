Will Dubai receive rain on Friday?

In mid-April, severe weather, torrential downpours inundated major areas of UAE

A general view of the city during a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 2, 2024. — Reuters

Since the record-breaking rains wreaked havoc across the country last month, residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are curious whether the the gulf states would receive rainfall on Friday too.



Speaking with Gulf News Thursday, a senior meteorologist at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) Dr Habib Ahmed shed some light on the weather conditions.



He told the Dubai-based newspaper: “We are not expecting rain in the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman from Friday to Sunday, the skies will be partly cloudy to clear.”

"However, internal parts of the country and areas in the south and east of UAE — including Al Dhafrah, Al Ain, Fujairah, and surrounding areas, may see overcast skies with a chance of light to moderate rainfall," Dr Habib said.

Cars are stranded in flood water on a blocked highway following heavy rainfall, in Dubai, April 19, 2024. — Reuters

Media reports noted at that time that the rains broke 75 years of record since data collection began in 1949, with the highest recorded in the Khatm Al Shakla area in Al Ain — 254mm in less than 24 hours.

Late Wednesday, strong precipitation started in Abu Dhabi and Dubai alongside strong winds, thunder, and lightning.

The Met Office stated that the unstable weather was because of an "extension of surface low pressure from the Red Sea and humid south-easterly winds", which caused rain clouds to enter the country from Saudi Arabia.

After the severely assuaged, the weather intensified in the early morning with heavy rain till 10am.

However, as the day started to conclude, the sky became clear and moved away from the coastal cities.