 

Donald Trump issues direct threat to Joe Biden, family

Former president puts condition before Democrat

By
Web Desk

May 01, 2024

 
Donald Trump issues direct threat to Joe Biden, family. — Reuters

Former US president Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to the incumbent commander-in-chief of the country Joe Biden as the Republican is enmeshed in his legal woes that are exhausting him financially and physically, according to the interview published by the Time magazine.

The 77-year-old former president is facing his first criminal trial about hush money payments that were allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump while revealing one of his priorities after being elected to the Oval Office said that Joe Biden and his family would face several prosecutions under his administration.

And on one condition, the Democrat President would be forgiven only if Trump is granted immunity in his legal battle by the top court of the US.

Joe Biden and family would face several prosecutions. — Reuters

Trump also shared how his administration would look like which the publican called “an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world”.

The business mogul also issued a threat that he would appoint a special prosecutor to probe Biden and his family members if he secures the victory in November.

Donald Trump remarked about taking vengeance: “It depends what happens with the Supreme Court.”

If immunity is not granted “then Biden I am sure will be prosecuted for all of his crimes, because he’s committed many crimes”.

On Tuesday, New York Judge Juan Merchan ordered Trump to pay fine of $9,000 for nine gag order violations. 

