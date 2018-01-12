Can't connect right now! retry
LHC CJ gives police 36 hours to nab suspect in Zainab murder case

Friday Jan 12, 2018

Members of Civil Society light candles and earthen lamps to condemn the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a candlelight vigil in Islamabad, Pakistan January 11, 2018 - Reuters
 

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Mansoor Ali Shah ordered on Friday the Punjab police chief to arrest within 36 hours the suspect involved in the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur.

The minor girl, a resident of Road Kot area of Kasur, had gone missing on January 4 when she ventured out of the house. Her body was found in a garbage pile near Kashmir Chowk five days later.

The chief justice had taken notice of the case following the incident.

The chief justice inquired from the Punjab Inspector General Arif Nawaz, who appeared in court today, what became of the cases lodged of other similar events in Kasur, and wondered if those cases were even registered at all.

He remarked further that negligence in the Zainab case will not be tolerated as society is worried. The chief justice then gave the police chief 36 hours to nab the suspect(s).

Nawaz informed the court that the police is working with complete honesty and assured that the suspect will be nabbed at all costs.

The chief justice also summoned the complete details of similar cases related to children in Punjab. 

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had also taken notice of the incident. 

