Lahore Qalandars aim to provide opportunity to new talent of Pakistan: Chief executive

Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana

The Chief Executive of Lahore Qalandars, Atif Rana said that the main motivating force for him and the team has been the aim to give an opportunity to the new talent of Pakistan.



One of the most popular teams in the Pakistan Super League, the Lahore Qalandars are known to bring new talent to the fore and have held trials across the country.

Atif Rana said Qalandars had accomplished the impossible by holding trials in Azad Kashmir in which 35,000 young cricketers participated. The trials which were held in August 2017 saw 16 players being selected by the team – several being sent to Australia for further development.

Fast bowler Salman Irshad is a success story from the Azad Kashmir trials. A resident of Rawalakot, Irshad was selected by the Qalandars after his consistent bowling of 140 km/h impressed everyone. Picked for the team’s squad which travelled to Australia, Irshad put in a solid performance and was signed by Australian Cricket Club Hawksberry CC. The seamer is now set to feature in the upcoming PSL3 for the team.