Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
Khawar Khan
,
Talha Hashmi

MQM-London's Prof Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

By
Khawar Khan
,
Talha Hashmi

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Prof Arif being taken into custody by Sindh Rangers in Oct 2016. Photo: Online/File 

KARACHI: Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) London chapter, Professor Hasan Zafar Arif, was reportedly found dead Sunday morning. 

Ibrahi Haideri ASI Ameer Hussain said they recovered Arif's body from the backseat of a car in the city's Rehri Goth area.

He informed that Rescue 15 was informed of a body at 8:30am.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre emergency department in-charge Dr Seemin Jamali said the body did not bear any torture or bullet wounds.

She said further details will be determined after a post-mortem. 

The professor's family also reached the hospital after the incident. 

Talking to Geo News, Malir SSP Rao Anwar said when the police checked the body after being informed of it, the late professor's nose was bleeding. 

He added that in case there are torture marks or any other external wounds, the police will register a case.  

MQM-London leaders arrested again after being briefly released

Police shifted two leaders to Nazimabad police station, where they were again taken into custody over an already registered case

MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, speaking to the media in Multan, expressed sympathy at the news and said that Arif belonged to MQM-London. 

In October 2016, Sindh Rangers took Arif and another MQM-London leader into custody from outside the Karachi Press Club before they could address a press conference.

Prior to his detention, Arif had been named in a coordination committee, formed by the MQM's London-based founder, to handle party affairs following Sattar's breaking away from the party and forming MQM-P.

Dr Arif was a noted intellectual and also taught philosophy at Karachi University.

Following his detention by the Rangers, Dr Arif was released from jail in a hate-speech case in April 2017. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

ISPR warns against fake calls from army officials’ impersonators

ISPR warns against fake calls from army officials’ impersonators

 Updated 23 minutes ago
No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

Updated an hour ago
Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Updated 2 hours ago
Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

 Updated 2 hours ago
ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

PTI caused 22-month delay in OLMT project, claims Punjab CM

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

Nawaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador meet in Jati Umra

 Updated 5 hours ago
Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

Meeting Trump will be a 'bitter pill to swallow', says Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM