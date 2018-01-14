Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Burning Iranian oil tanker has sunk after Jan 6 accident: Chinese state TV

By
REUTERS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

A rescue ship works to extinguish the fire on the stricken Iranian oil tanker Sanchi in the East China Sea, on January 10, 2018 in this photo provided by Japan’s 10th Regional Coast Guard. Photo: Reuters
1

BEIJING: An Iranian oil tanker has sunk after burning for more than a week following a collision on January 6 in the East China Sea, Chinese state media said on Sunday, adding that large amounts of oil are burning in the surrounding waters.

The stricken tanker, called the Sanchi, which had been adrift and on fire following the accident with the freighter CF Crystal, had “suddenly ignited” around noon (0400 GMT), China Central Television (CCTV) said.

“Currently it has already sunk,” CCTV said, citing the Shanghai maritime search and rescue centre. It showed video of a tower of billowing black smoke and flames on the surface of the water. The ship sank before 5pm (0900 GMT), CCTV said.

China’s State Oceanic Administration said that because the hull of the ship had detonated, a large amount of oil in surrounding waters was on fire, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

The administration said it would expand the scope of its monitoring and “quickly ascertain the spread and drift of overflowing oil” from the wrecked ship.

A Chinese salvage team on Saturday recovered two bodies from the tanker. Another body, presumed to be one of the Sanchi’s sailors, was found on Monday and brought to Shanghai for identification.

The Sanchi’s crew consisted of 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had told his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif by telephone that “as long as there is 1 per cent of hope, China will continue to make 100 per cent effort” to rescue and recover other members of the crew.

The tanker, owned by National Iranian Tanker Co, was carrying almost one million barrels of condensate, an ultra-light crude oil, to South Korea.

It collided with the CF Crystal, which was carrying grain from the United States, about 160 nautical miles (184 km) off China’s coast near Shanghai.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Turkish passenger plane goes off runway metres away from sea

Turkish passenger plane goes off runway metres away from sea

 Updated 2 hours ago
Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years

 Updated 3 hours ago
US whistleblower Chelsea Manning seeks Senate seat

US whistleblower Chelsea Manning seeks Senate seat

 Updated 4 hours ago
H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

H&M 'racist' ad adds to company's woes

 Updated 4 hours ago
Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

Captive orca Lolita to stay at Miami aquarium, rules US court

 Updated 5 hours ago
Saudi Prince Alwaleed in settlement talks with government: sources

Saudi Prince Alwaleed in settlement talks with government: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM