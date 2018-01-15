Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 15 2018
Web Desk

Whatsapp’s new feature can ‘demote’ group admins

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Whatsapp logo. Photo: File

In its newly introduced feature, messaging service WhatsApp has started allowing users to ‘dismiss’ administrators of group chats.

‘Dismiss As Admin’ lets group admins demote other group admins, subsequently taking control of conversations. 

For instance, if it is used on an admin, the admin would lose all of their admin privileges and become a standard group chat participant instead, but at the same time only group admins are allowed to add participants to an existing chat, and only an admin can remove people from group chats.

The feature is available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, and is under development on iOS, according to WABetaInfo.

If you’re an admin of a group chat, you’ll be able to access the feature simply by tapping Group Info. 

The unusual feature may or may not roll out to all users in the future.

